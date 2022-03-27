Zovio (ZVO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 29th. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ZVO stock opened at $0.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.57. Zovio has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $4.88. The firm has a market cap of $30.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.12.

ZVO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Zovio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Zovio in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZVO. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zovio during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Zovio by 173.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 20,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Zovio by 1,292.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 21,915 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.31% of the company’s stock.

Zovio Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zovio, Inc provides postsecondary education services. Through Ashford University and University of the RockiesSM, it offers online programs such as contemporary college experience. Its services also include mobile and other learning platform for students. The company was founded by Wayne Clugston and Andrew S.

