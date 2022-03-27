Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research downgraded Zosano Pharma from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ ZSAN opened at $0.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.28 and a 200 day moving average of $0.49. Zosano Pharma has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $1.30. The firm has a market cap of $39.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 2.95.

Zosano Pharma ( NASDAQ:ZSAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Zosano Pharma had a negative net margin of 3,812.10% and a negative return on equity of 80.12%. As a group, research analysts predict that Zosano Pharma will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZSAN. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zosano Pharma by 95.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 28,700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Zosano Pharma by 954.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 41,530 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zosano Pharma in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zosano Pharma by 263.9% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 146,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 105,999 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zosano Pharma by 50.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 300,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.57% of the company’s stock.

Zosano Pharma Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of human pharmaceutical products. The firm focuses on providing rapid systemic administration of therapeutics to patients using proprietary intracutaneous microneedle system. It offers Qtrypta, a formulation of zolmitriptan delivered utilizing the intracutaneous microneedle system.

