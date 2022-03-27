Zacks Investment Research Upgrades PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) to Hold

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation is a commercial-stage surgical robotics company. It focused on advancing patient care by developing transformative solutions in urology. The company develops, manufactures and sells the AquaBeam Robotic System, an advanced, image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with an initial focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia. PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation is based in REDWOOD CITY, Calif. “

Get PROCEPT BioRobotics alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PRCT. Bank of America decreased their target price on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PROCEPT BioRobotics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.83.

Shares of PRCT opened at $32.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 20.08 and a quick ratio of 23.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.60. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a 12 month low of $15.38 and a 12 month high of $47.73.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $10.14 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that PROCEPT BioRobotics will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 1,249,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $37,345,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CPMG Inc bought a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the third quarter valued at $428,145,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the third quarter valued at $187,236,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the third quarter valued at $63,214,000. Johnson & Johnson bought a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the third quarter valued at $38,855,000. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the third quarter valued at $22,890,000. 62.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Company Profile (Get Rating)

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PROCEPT BioRobotics (PRCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.