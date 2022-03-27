Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Citizens & Northern Corporation is a one-bank holding company whose principal subsidiary is Citizens & Northern Bank. The Corporation’s principal office is located in Wellsboro, Pennsylvania. The Corporation’s other wholly-owned subsidiaries are Citizens & Northern Investment Corporation and Bucktail Life Insurance Company. Citizens & Northern Investment Corporation was formed in 1999 to engage in investment activities. Bucktail provides credit life and accident and health insurance on behalf of the Bank. “

Get Citizens & Northern alerts:

Shares of Citizens & Northern stock opened at $24.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $392.81 million, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.43. Citizens & Northern has a 52 week low of $23.00 and a 52 week high of $27.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Citizens & Northern ( NASDAQ:CZNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.13 million during the quarter. Citizens & Northern had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 27.63%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Citizens & Northern will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Citizens & Northern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Citizens & Northern by 8.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 59,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 4,795 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Citizens & Northern by 13.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 257,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,320,000 after acquiring an additional 29,833 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Citizens & Northern by 10.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,752 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Citizens & Northern by 50.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 5,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens & Northern during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 27.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Citizens & Northern (Get Rating)

Citizens & Northern Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in community banking. It provides a full range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York State. The firm’s Lending products include mortgage loans, commercial loans and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments such as commercial letters-of-credit.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Citizens & Northern (CZNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens & Northern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens & Northern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.