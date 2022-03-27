Zacks Investment Research Lowers Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Progress offers the leading platform for developing and deploying mission-critical business applications. Progress empowers enterprises and ISVs to build and deliver cognitive-first applications that harness big data to derive business insights and competitive advantage. Progress offers leading technologies for easily building powerful user interfaces across any type of device, a reliable, scalable and secure backend platform to deploy modern applications, leading data connectivity to all sources, and award-winning predictive analytics that brings the power of machine learning to any organization. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PRGS. StockNews.com raised shares of Progress Software from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Progress Software from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.00.

NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $44.42 on Wednesday. Progress Software has a 52 week low of $41.68 and a 52 week high of $53.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.41.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The software maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $143.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.12 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 14.76%. Sell-side analysts expect that Progress Software will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRGS. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Progress Software by 48,755.3% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,052,831 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,676 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Progress Software by 7.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,105,762 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $398,724,000 after acquiring an additional 568,089 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software in the fourth quarter worth $22,215,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Progress Software by 8,237.3% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 355,838 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,175,000 after acquiring an additional 351,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the 4th quarter worth $16,757,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

