Zacks Investment Research Lowers Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bogota Financial Corp. is the holding company for Bogota Savings Bank. It offers saving accounts, checking accounts, consumer and business loans, credit and debit cards, online and mobile banking, bill payment and other financial services. Bogota Financial Corp. is based in NJ, United States. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Bogota Financial from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

BSBK opened at $10.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $156.83 million, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Bogota Financial has a 1 year low of $9.26 and a 1 year high of $11.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.28.

Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 million. Bogota Financial had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 25.44%. Equities analysts forecast that Bogota Financial will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bogota Financial news, Director John J. Masterson acquired 3,315 shares of Bogota Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.15 per share, with a total value of $33,647.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSBK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Bogota Financial by 923.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 12,085 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bogota Financial by 49.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,307 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bogota Financial by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bogota Financial during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bogota Financial during the second quarter worth $541,000. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bogota Financial Company Profile

Bogota Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Bogota Savings Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one- to four-family residential real estate loans, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans, as well as consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and construction loans; and buys, sells, and holds investment securities.

