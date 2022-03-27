Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturer Co is the world’s largest dedicated integrated circuit foundry. As a foundry, the Company manufactures ICs for its customers based on their proprietary IC designs using its advanced production processes. TSMC’s goal is to establish itself as one of the world’s leading semiconductor companies by building upon the strengths that have made it the leading IC foundry in the world. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on TSM. Cowen upped their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. DZ Bank started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $140.88.

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $106.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.55. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $97.62 and a 52-week high of $145.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 13th. The semiconductor company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.78% and a net margin of 37.58%. On average, analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.3897 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 37.62%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $2,872,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $5,040,000. American Trust acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $6,021,000. Merlin Capital LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $814,000. Finally, Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $814,000.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

