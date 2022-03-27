Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) to Sell

Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Royal Mail plc is a provider of postal and delivery services. Its operating segment consists of UK Parcels, International and Letters, General Logistics Systems and Other. UKPIL segment collects and delivers parcels and letters predominantly. It provides collection and delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. GLS comprises European parcel business and is focused on the deferred parcels segment. Royal Mail plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ROYMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 708 ($9.32) to GBX 702 ($9.24) in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Royal Mail from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Royal Mail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 763 ($10.04) to GBX 680 ($8.95) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 560 ($7.37) to GBX 540 ($7.11) in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Mail has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $389.50.

Shares of ROYMY opened at $9.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.16. Royal Mail has a fifty-two week low of $8.86 and a fifty-two week high of $17.05.

Royal Mail Plc engages in the provision of postal and delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Royal Mail and General Logistics Systems (GLS). The Royal Mail segment collects, sorts and delivers letters and parcels across the UK. The GLS segment operates in continental Europe and the Republic of Ireland and has a ground-based deferred parcel delivery network in Europe.

