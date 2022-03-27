Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.38 Billion

Equities analysts expect Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) to report sales of $3.38 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sempra Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.45 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.32 billion. Sempra Energy reported sales of $3.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sempra Energy will report full-year sales of $13.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.63 billion to $13.53 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $13.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.17 billion to $13.98 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sempra Energy.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 10.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS.

SRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Sempra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.29.

In other Sempra Energy news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total value of $369,647.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $122,652.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SRE opened at $162.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $119.56 and a 12 month high of $162.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $1.145 dividend. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.44%.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

