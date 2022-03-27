Zacks: Brokerages Expect Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Will Post Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) to post earnings of $1.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Royal Gold’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.97 and the highest is $1.08. Royal Gold posted earnings of $0.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Royal Gold will report full-year earnings of $4.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.01 to $4.87. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Royal Gold.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.11. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 41.93%. The company had revenue of $168.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.82 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Royal Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Royal Gold from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James set a $139.00 price target on Royal Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TD Securities increased their price target on Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.02.

In related news, CFO Paul Libner sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,676,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,460,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $280,720,000 after purchasing an additional 29,307 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 59,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

RGLD stock opened at $140.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $118.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.39. Royal Gold has a 1 year low of $92.01 and a 1 year high of $142.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.57%.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

