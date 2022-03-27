Zacks: Brokerages Expect Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) to Announce $0.15 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.15 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Immersion’s earnings. Immersion reported earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Immersion will report full year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current financial year. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Immersion.

Get Immersion alerts:

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.75 million during the quarter. Immersion had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 35.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

In other news, CFO Aaron Akerman sold 12,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total transaction of $65,368.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 17,308 shares of company stock valued at $89,526 over the last 90 days. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMMR. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Immersion by 287.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,264,364 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,220,000 after acquiring an additional 937,629 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Immersion by 79.9% during the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 1,698,555 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,698,000 after acquiring an additional 754,286 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Immersion by 12,442.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 537,172 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,674,000 after acquiring an additional 532,889 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Immersion by 139.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 680,213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,653,000 after purchasing an additional 395,920 shares during the period. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Immersion during the third quarter worth approximately $2,609,000. Institutional investors own 45.68% of the company’s stock.

Immersion stock opened at $5.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $178.33 million, a PE ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.78. Immersion has a 12 month low of $4.46 and a 12 month high of $9.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.03.

About Immersion (Get Rating)

Immersion Corp. engages in the creation, design, development and licensing of patented haptic innovations and software. The firm offers touch sense platform and design services. It focuses on the following target application areas: mobile devices, wearable, consumer, mobile entertainment and other content, console gaming, automotive, medical, and commercial.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Immersion (IMMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Immersion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immersion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.