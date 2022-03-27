Zacks: Brokerages Expect Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $260,000.00

Equities research analysts expect Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTLGet Rating) to report sales of $260,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Autolus Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $220,000.00 and the highest is $300,000.00. Autolus Therapeutics posted sales of $270,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $940,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $870,000.00 to $1.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.12 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $8.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Autolus Therapeutics.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTLGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,098.54% and a negative return on equity of 49.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share.

AUTL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Autolus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autolus Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.60.

Shares of NASDAQ AUTL opened at $4.24 on Friday. Autolus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.42 and a fifty-two week high of $8.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.46 million, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Syncona Portfolio Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,130,000. Frazier Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 3,746,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,446,000 after purchasing an additional 216,200 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,444,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,499,000 after purchasing an additional 36,485 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,868,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 214.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 471,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 321,761 shares during the period. 68.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of gene therapies. It uses proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies that are designed to recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms, and attack and kill these cells.

