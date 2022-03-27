Zacks: Brokerages Expect Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) to Post -$0.13 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUSGet Rating) will post ($0.13) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Arbutus Biopharma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Arbutus Biopharma reported earnings of ($0.21) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 38.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.31). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.30). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Arbutus Biopharma.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUSGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 million. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 676.58% and a negative net margin of 693.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share.

ABUS has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Arbutus Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 19th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Arbutus Biopharma from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Chardan Capital increased their target price on Arbutus Biopharma from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

NASDAQ ABUS traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $2.89. 1,282,070 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,417,111. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.57. Arbutus Biopharma has a 12 month low of $2.38 and a 12 month high of $6.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,166,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,986,000 after purchasing an additional 231,146 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 141.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 693,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 406,635 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth about $778,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 159.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,039,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867,490 shares in the last quarter. 54.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.

