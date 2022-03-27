Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) to Post $1.08 EPS

Analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUMGet Rating) will announce earnings of $1.08 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Yum! Brands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.00. Yum! Brands posted earnings of $1.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Yum! Brands will report full-year earnings of $4.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $4.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.33 to $5.66. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Yum! Brands.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUMGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.06). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 23.92%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.41.

Shares of YUM traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $119.62. 1,242,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,983,475. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $121.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.91. Yum! Brands has a twelve month low of $106.29 and a twelve month high of $139.85. The stock has a market cap of $34.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 43.68%.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total transaction of $183,595.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 222.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 17,255 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yum! Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

