Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.29 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) will announce sales of $4.29 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Estée Lauder Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.01 billion to $4.37 billion. Estée Lauder Companies posted sales of $3.86 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will report full year sales of $18.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.88 billion to $18.97 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $20.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.16 billion to $20.78 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Estée Lauder Companies.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 44.71%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS.

EL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $410.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $352.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $364.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.05.

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total transaction of $354,746.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Demsey sold 10,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.68, for a total value of $3,205,431.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,816 shares of company stock worth $15,940,998. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 8,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 405.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EL traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $274.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 981,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,705,973. Estée Lauder Companies has a fifty-two week low of $248.42 and a fifty-two week high of $374.20. The stock has a market cap of $98.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $292.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $321.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.12%.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

