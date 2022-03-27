Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) to Post -$0.85 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.85) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Prothena’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.94) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.78). Prothena reported earnings per share of ($0.91) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prothena will report full year earnings of ($2.48) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.55) to ($1.10). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.41) to ($0.39). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Prothena.

Get Prothena alerts:

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.13). Prothena had a net margin of 33.39% and a return on equity of 18.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.77) EPS.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Prothena from $87.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

In other Prothena news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $11,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dennis J. Selkoe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.45, for a total value of $237,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRTA. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,972,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,464,000 after purchasing an additional 567,706 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Prothena in the 3rd quarter worth $21,369,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 1,407.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 215,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,638,000 after purchasing an additional 201,056 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 211.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 214,691 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,605,000 after purchasing an additional 145,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 182.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 214,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,577,000 after purchasing an additional 138,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PRTA opened at $36.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 33.90 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.25. Prothena has a fifty-two week low of $21.30 and a fifty-two week high of $79.75.

Prothena Company Profile (Get Rating)

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Prothena (PRTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.