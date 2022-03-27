Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) to Post $1.38 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) will post $1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.95. Occidental Petroleum posted earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1,020%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will report full year earnings of $5.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $9.36. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $6.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Occidental Petroleum.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $7.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 31.13% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 136.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.78) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OXY. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.20.

Shares of OXY traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.71. The stock had a trading volume of 37,522,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,749,908. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Occidental Petroleum has a 1-year low of $21.62 and a 1-year high of $63.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $1,144,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 59.7% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 8.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,582 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 1.1% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 35,219 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 2.0% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 19,975 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

