Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) to Announce -$0.26 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for NeuBase Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.28). NeuBase Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.24) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeuBase Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.97) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($0.89). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($1.03). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow NeuBase Therapeutics.

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NBSE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeuBase Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

NBSE stock remained flat at $$2.01 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,787. The company has a market cap of $65.70 million, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.70. NeuBase Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $7.67.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 11,528 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,811,000. Finally, Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC increased its position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 426,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 18,924 shares during the last quarter. 31.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of drugs for patients with genetic neurological disorders. The firm’s therapies are built on a proprietary platform called PATrOL that encompasses a novel peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligonucleotide technology combined with novel delivery shuttles that overcome many of the hurdles to selective mutation engagement, repeat dosing, and systemic delivery of genetic medicines.

