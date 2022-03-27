Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Will Announce Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.10 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Garmin’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the highest is $1.30. Garmin reported earnings per share of $1.18 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Garmin will report full-year earnings of $5.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.89 to $6.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.53 to $6.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Garmin.
Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.14. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,290,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Garmin by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,447 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Garmin by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,187,637 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,795,761,000 after purchasing an additional 123,057 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,786,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.45% of the company’s stock.
GRMN opened at $116.57 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.65. Garmin has a twelve month low of $106.66 and a twelve month high of $178.80. The firm has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.01.
Garmin Company Profile (Get Rating)
Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.
