Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Will Announce Earnings of $1.34 Per Share

Analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.34 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for CarMax’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.52. CarMax reported earnings per share of $1.27 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CarMax will report full year earnings of $7.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.22 to $7.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.19 to $7.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CarMax.

Get CarMax alerts:

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.19. CarMax had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was up 64.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KMX shares. Citic Securities started coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of CarMax from $157.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CarMax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.18.

CarMax stock opened at $97.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.20. CarMax has a fifty-two week low of $95.89 and a fifty-two week high of $155.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 83.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in CarMax during the third quarter worth $26,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CarMax by 202.8% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in CarMax during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CarMax during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

About CarMax (Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CarMax (KMX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.