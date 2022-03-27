Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) to Announce -$0.77 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages expect ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXOGet Rating) to announce ($0.77) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ALX Oncology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.64) and the lowest is ($0.91). ALX Oncology posted earnings of ($0.31) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 148.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ALX Oncology will report full year earnings of ($3.26) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.87) to ($2.69). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($3.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.64) to ($2.94). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ALX Oncology.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXOGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.07.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALXO. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of ALX Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of ALX Oncology from $60.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of ALX Oncology from $83.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of ALX Oncology from $103.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of ALX Oncology from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ALX Oncology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in ALX Oncology by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,867,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,627,000 after acquiring an additional 970,252 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,442,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,996,000 after buying an additional 580,779 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,366,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,950,000 after buying an additional 114,456 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 629,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,538,000 after buying an additional 115,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,113,000. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALX Oncology stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 398,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,482. ALX Oncology has a 1-year low of $13.22 and a 1-year high of $81.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.50 and a 200 day moving average of $36.06.

About ALX Oncology (Get Rating)

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma, HER2-expressing breast cancer, and other solid tumors.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ALX Oncology (ALXO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO)

Receive News & Ratings for ALX Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALX Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.