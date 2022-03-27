Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) to Announce -$0.77 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating) to announce ($0.77) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ALX Oncology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.64) and the lowest is ($0.91). ALX Oncology posted earnings of ($0.31) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 148.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ALX Oncology will report full year earnings of ($3.26) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.87) to ($2.69). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($3.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.64) to ($2.94). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ALX Oncology.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.07.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALXO. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of ALX Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of ALX Oncology from $60.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of ALX Oncology from $83.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of ALX Oncology from $103.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of ALX Oncology from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ALX Oncology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in ALX Oncology by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,867,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,627,000 after acquiring an additional 970,252 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,442,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,996,000 after buying an additional 580,779 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,366,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,950,000 after buying an additional 114,456 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 629,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,538,000 after buying an additional 115,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,113,000. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALX Oncology stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 398,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,482. ALX Oncology has a 1-year low of $13.22 and a 1-year high of $81.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.50 and a 200 day moving average of $36.06.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma, HER2-expressing breast cancer, and other solid tumors.

