Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Will Announce Earnings of $3.53 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) will announce $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.61 to $4.01. Advance Auto Parts posted earnings of $3.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will report full year earnings of $13.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.45 to $14.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $15.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.50 to $16.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Advance Auto Parts.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.10. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AAP shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $239.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $273.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.65.

AAP traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $215.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 802,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,614. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $216.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Advance Auto Parts has a 12 month low of $179.60 and a 12 month high of $244.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. This is a boost from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is presently 62.96%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 1.4% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,813,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,694,000 after acquiring an additional 53,469 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,929,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,541,000 after purchasing an additional 74,627 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,883,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,890,000 after purchasing an additional 53,418 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.6% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,844,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,251,000 after purchasing an additional 11,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,160,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,847,000 after purchasing an additional 36,503 shares in the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

