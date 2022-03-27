Zacks: Analysts Expect Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) will announce $0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Woodward’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.16. Woodward reported earnings per share of $1.04 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Woodward will report full year earnings of $3.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $5.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Woodward.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.25). Woodward had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 8.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share.

WWD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Woodward from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Woodward in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com lowered Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Woodward from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.86.

In other Woodward news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 9,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $1,121,068.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 70,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total value of $8,662,660.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WWD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Woodward by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,973,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $562,977,000 after buying an additional 202,018 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in shares of Woodward by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,725,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,879,000 after buying an additional 12,695 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Woodward by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,512,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,584,000 after buying an additional 27,090 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Woodward by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,445,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,267,000 after buying an additional 18,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Woodward by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,025,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,212,000 after buying an additional 85,343 shares in the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Woodward stock opened at $125.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.93. Woodward has a 12 month low of $101.28 and a 12 month high of $130.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. This is an increase from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.25%.

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

