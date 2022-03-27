Zacks: Analysts Expect Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) to Post -$0.61 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.61) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tsakos Energy Navigation’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.73) and the highest is ($0.50). Tsakos Energy Navigation posted earnings per share of ($1.91) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Tsakos Energy Navigation will report full-year earnings of ($4.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.26) to ($4.20). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $3.93. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tsakos Energy Navigation.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TNP. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a report on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Tsakos Energy Navigation from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com cut Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.
Shares of TNP opened at $8.85 on Thursday. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $12.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.08 and its 200 day moving average is $8.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $161.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.09.
Tsakos Energy Navigation Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. Its activities include the operation of crude tankers, product tankers, and liquefied natural gas carriers. The company was founded by Nikolas P. Tsakos and Michael Gordon Jolliffee in July 1993 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.
