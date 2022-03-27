Zacks: Analysts Expect Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.64 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.64 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.66 billion and the lowest is $1.64 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market posted sales of $1.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will report full year sales of $6.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.36 billion to $6.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $6.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.74 billion to $6.83 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sprouts Farmers Market.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 25.41%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Gordon Haskett boosted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.83.

Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $32.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 1 year low of $21.18 and a 1 year high of $34.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.85.

In related news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 10,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total transaction of $316,772.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David Mcglinchey sold 13,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.39, for a total value of $408,917.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,946 shares of company stock valued at $3,416,200. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.