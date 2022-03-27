Zacks: Analysts Expect Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) to Post $0.07 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Penumbra’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.08. Penumbra posted earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 74.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penumbra will report full-year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $1.13. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $2.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Penumbra.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.12). Penumbra had a return on equity of 3.57% and a net margin of 0.71%. The company had revenue of $204.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on PEN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Penumbra from $335.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Penumbra from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Penumbra from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Penumbra currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.11.

Penumbra stock traded down $3.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $202.54. 229,432 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,420. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $215.27 and a 200 day moving average of $248.22. Penumbra has a 1-year low of $186.19 and a 1-year high of $320.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 1,350.36 and a beta of 0.46.

In related news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.23, for a total value of $337,845.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Surbhi Sarna sold 94 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.34, for a total value of $26,821.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,344 shares of company stock worth $4,953,199. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Penumbra in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Penumbra by 48.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Penumbra in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Penumbra in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Penumbra in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, neurologists, cardiologists, radiologists, and vascular surgeons.

