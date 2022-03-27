Zacks: Analysts Expect NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.61 Billion

Equities analysts expect NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) to report sales of $3.61 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for NetEase’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.58 billion to $3.64 billion. NetEase posted sales of $3.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NetEase will report full year sales of $14.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.49 billion to $15.50 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $16.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.24 billion to $17.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover NetEase.

Get NetEase alerts:

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 18.79%.

A number of analysts have commented on NTES shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of NetEase from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. 86 Research upgraded shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of NetEase from $136.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.63.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTES. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 131.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 28.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTES stock traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $93.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,814,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,325,937. The stock has a market cap of $62.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. NetEase has a fifty-two week low of $68.62 and a fifty-two week high of $120.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.49%.

About NetEase (Get Rating)

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NetEase (NTES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.