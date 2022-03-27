Zacks: Analysts Expect Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.02 Billion

Equities analysts expect Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZGet Rating) to report $2.02 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Constellation Brands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.00 billion and the highest is $2.03 billion. Constellation Brands reported sales of $1.95 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Constellation Brands will report full-year sales of $8.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.72 billion to $8.75 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $9.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.20 billion to $9.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Constellation Brands.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. Constellation Brands’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.09 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on STZ shares. TheStreet cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.53.

Shares of STZ opened at $229.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.50. Constellation Brands has a fifty-two week low of $207.35 and a fifty-two week high of $258.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently -1,013.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $2,937,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands by 28.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 98,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,750,000 after purchasing an additional 4,076 shares during the period. First American Bank raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. First American Bank now owns 29,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,178,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,342,000 after purchasing an additional 10,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

