Zacks: Analysts Expect Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.06 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) will post $9.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Clearside Biomedical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $500,000.00 to $25.69 million. Clearside Biomedical reported sales of $30,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30,100%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will report full-year sales of $17.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $120,000.00 to $55.25 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $5.33 million, with estimates ranging from $610,000.00 to $7.76 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Clearside Biomedical.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.22. Clearside Biomedical had a return on equity of 1.63% and a net margin of 1.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share.

CLSD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Clearside Biomedical from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.95.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 50.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the second quarter worth about $82,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 316.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 165,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 125,848 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 136.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 16,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 29.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 6,056 shares in the last quarter. 46.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Clearside Biomedical stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.36. 257,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,496,091. Clearside Biomedical has a twelve month low of $1.31 and a twelve month high of $7.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -236.00 and a beta of 1.96.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. Its pipeline includes Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, Suprachoroidal, Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, and gene therapy.

