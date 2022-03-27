Zacks: Analysts Expect Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Arteris’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Arteris will report full year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.46). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.22). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Arteris.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $11.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AIP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arteris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Cowen lowered their price target on Arteris from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Arteris in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.40.

Shares of AIP opened at $12.99 on Thursday. Arteris has a 12-month low of $11.18 and a 12-month high of $27.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.48.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Arteris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arteris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Arteris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Arteris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Arteris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and IP deployment solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in System-on-Chip (Soc) designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

