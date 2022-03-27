Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $93.45 Million

Analysts expect Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) to post $93.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Veritex’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $96.20 million and the lowest is $90.70 million. Veritex reported sales of $80.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Veritex will report full year sales of $416.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $409.00 million to $423.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $484.80 million, with estimates ranging from $480.70 million to $488.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Veritex.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $92.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 million. Veritex had a net margin of 37.23% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on VBTX. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Veritex from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Veritex from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

In other news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $249,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pat S. Bolin purchased 13,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.00 per share, for a total transaction of $500,004.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VBTX. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Veritex by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 59,918 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Veritex by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,451,000 after buying an additional 53,916 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Veritex by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Veritex by 92,385.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 12,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Veritex by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 223,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,906,000 after buying an additional 20,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VBTX traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.61. The stock had a trading volume of 225,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.51. Veritex has a 12-month low of $27.28 and a 12-month high of $45.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.93 and its 200-day moving average is $40.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.78%.

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products, mortgages, and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

