Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) to Announce $0.43 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.43 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Upland Software’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.48. Upland Software posted earnings of $0.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Upland Software will report full year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $2.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Upland Software.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $75.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.44 million. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 19.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share.

UPLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Upland Software from $44.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Upland Software from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Upland Software from $58.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Upland Software from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.30.

Upland Software stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.27. 176,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,574. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.16 and a 200 day moving average of $23.63. Upland Software has a 12 month low of $15.08 and a 12 month high of $53.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Upland Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,825,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Upland Software by 93.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,078 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 16,914 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Upland Software by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,857,864 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,330,000 after purchasing an additional 29,555 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Upland Software by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 378,886 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,797,000 after purchasing an additional 52,294 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Upland Software by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the period. 76.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

