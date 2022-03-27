Zacks: Analysts Anticipate UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $330.37 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) will post $330.37 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for UMB Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $340.00 million and the lowest is $323.90 million. UMB Financial posted sales of $309.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that UMB Financial will report full year sales of $1.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.42 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.52 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover UMB Financial.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.25). UMB Financial had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $329.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

UMBF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded UMB Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on UMB Financial from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com upgraded UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

In other UMB Financial news, EVP James Cornelius sold 427 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total transaction of $44,425.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,267 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.36, for a total value of $136,025.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,385 shares of company stock worth $1,372,239. 9.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UMBF. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,002,000 after purchasing an additional 15,341 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 5,944 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 175.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 14,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 9,224 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 127,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,829,000 after purchasing an additional 27,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 76,176 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,089,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ UMBF traded up $2.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $101.47. 129,237 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,335. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.63. UMB Financial has a 1 year low of $84.21 and a 1 year high of $112.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.41%.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

