Zacks: Analysts Anticipate trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $135.43 Million

Analysts expect trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) to post $135.43 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for trivago’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $125.29 million and the highest is $141.56 million. trivago posted sales of $46.09 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 193.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that trivago will report full-year sales of $680.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $665.08 million to $709.09 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $849.40 million, with estimates ranging from $829.12 million to $859.82 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow trivago.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. trivago had a return on equity of 1.55% and a net margin of 2.89%. The company had revenue of $105.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on TRVG shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on trivago from $2.85 to $2.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised trivago from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on trivago in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.65 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised trivago from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.95.

TRVG traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,249,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,223. trivago has a twelve month low of $1.92 and a twelve month high of $4.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $864.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.25 and a beta of 1.66.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of trivago in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of trivago in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of trivago in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. CSS LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of trivago by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 36,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 4,444 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of trivago by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.22% of the company’s stock.

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.

