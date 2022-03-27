Zacks: Analysts Anticipate S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Analysts expect that S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.13) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for S&W Seed’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.16). S&W Seed reported earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 85.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that S&W Seed will report full-year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.58). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.29). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for S&W Seed.

Get S&W Seed alerts:

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 23.68% and a negative return on equity of 34.58%. The company had revenue of $12.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on SANW. StockNews.com began coverage on S&W Seed in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded S&W Seed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.58.

NASDAQ:SANW traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.49. 1,144,954 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 768,690. S&W Seed has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $4.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SANW. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of S&W Seed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $927,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in S&W Seed by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,042,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 78,300 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in S&W Seed by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 66,460 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its position in S&W Seed by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 1,084,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 56,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC lifted its position in S&W Seed by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 336,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 40,850 shares in the last quarter.

S&W Seed Company Profile (Get Rating)

S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. It product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was founded by Grover T. Wickersham in July 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on S&W Seed (SANW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for S&W Seed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&W Seed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.