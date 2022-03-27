Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) to Announce $2.94 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $2.94 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Qorvo’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.94 and the lowest is $2.93. Qorvo posted earnings of $2.74 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Qorvo will report full year earnings of $12.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.16 to $12.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $13.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.81 to $13.82. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Qorvo.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.28. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

QRVO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Qorvo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.77.

Qorvo stock opened at $130.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.87. Qorvo has a 1-year low of $117.03 and a 1-year high of $201.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40.

In other news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 861 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total value of $113,462.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QRVO. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

About Qorvo (Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Qorvo (QRVO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.