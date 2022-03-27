Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) to Announce $0.32 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.32 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ormat Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the lowest is $0.28. Ormat Technologies posted earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ormat Technologies will report full year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $2.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ormat Technologies.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $191.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.08 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 9.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ORA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $82.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Ormat Technologies from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.20.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 286.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 660 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 38.6% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 880 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in Ormat Technologies by 800.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 19.1% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. 90.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ORA traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.88. 217,751 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 495,023. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.56. Ormat Technologies has a 12-month low of $60.32 and a 12-month high of $82.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 43.64%.

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses on the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to power purchase agreements.

