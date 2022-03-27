Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.77 Million

Analysts predict that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIXGet Rating) will post sales of $8.77 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Nurix Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.29 million and the lowest is $8.00 million. Nurix Therapeutics posted sales of $5.01 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $48.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $32.00 million to $70.05 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $71.04 million, with estimates ranging from $35.30 million to $105.95 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Nurix Therapeutics.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIXGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $7.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.99 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.83% and a negative net margin of 393.93%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NRIX shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $49.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

NRIX traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.91. 219,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,170. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.59. The company has a market cap of $622.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 2.85. Nurix Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.54 and a one year high of $37.42.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 512.0% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $178,000. Grace Capital lifted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 47.2% during the third quarter. Grace Capital now owns 6,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

