Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) to Announce $0.83 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.83 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.58. Martin Marietta Materials posted earnings per share of $1.04 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will report full year earnings of $13.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.25 to $14.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $17.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.93 to $19.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Martin Marietta Materials.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.21. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $465.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $484.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $525.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.20.

Martin Marietta Materials stock traded up $10.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $393.94. 394,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,073. The company has a market cap of $24.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Martin Marietta Materials has a twelve month low of $329.69 and a twelve month high of $446.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $379.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $392.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 21.75%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MLM. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

