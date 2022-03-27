Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) to Announce -$0.61 EPS

Brokerages expect Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Lindblad Expeditions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.70) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.46). Lindblad Expeditions reported earnings of ($0.66) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions will report full-year earnings of ($1.37) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.56) to ($0.82). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.26. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lindblad Expeditions.

Get Lindblad Expeditions alerts:

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.06). Lindblad Expeditions had a negative return on equity of 758.61% and a negative net margin of 81.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Lindblad Expeditions to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

In other news, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. sold 7,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total value of $110,200.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alex P. Schultz acquired 36,200 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.84 per share, with a total value of $428,608.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 112,551 shares of company stock valued at $2,000,750 over the last three months. Insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 60,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 27,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 25.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 2.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.46. The stock had a trading volume of 320,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,098. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.76. The company has a market capitalization of $785.52 million, a PE ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 2.25. Lindblad Expeditions has a 1 year low of $11.19 and a 1 year high of $19.58.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lindblad Expeditions (LIND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.