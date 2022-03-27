Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $405.24 Million

Equities research analysts expect CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) to announce sales of $405.24 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for CarGurus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $409.60 million and the lowest is $399.97 million. CarGurus reported sales of $171.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 136.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CarGurus will report full year sales of $1.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $2.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CarGurus.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $339.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.91 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 11.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 123.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CARG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CarGurus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. TheStreet downgraded CarGurus from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on CarGurus in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on CarGurus from $44.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CarGurus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

In other news, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $312,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scot Christopher Fredo sold 3,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $139,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,962 shares of company stock valued at $1,514,143. 21.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new position in CarGurus in the fourth quarter valued at $19,867,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in CarGurus by 67.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 75,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 30,484 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in CarGurus during the third quarter valued at about $638,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in CarGurus by 47.7% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 568,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,849,000 after acquiring an additional 183,500 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in CarGurus during the third quarter valued at about $16,936,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARG stock traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.39. 928,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,905,637. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.26. CarGurus has a fifty-two week low of $22.63 and a fifty-two week high of $50.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,069.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.50.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

