Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Canada Goose’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.03. Canada Goose posted earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Canada Goose will report full year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.87. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Canada Goose.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. Canada Goose had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 22.73%. The firm had revenue of $586.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Canada Goose from C$60.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on Canada Goose from $56.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Canada Goose to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Canada Goose from C$59.00 to C$46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canada Goose currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.10.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Canada Goose during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Columbia Asset Management boosted its position in Canada Goose by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Canada Goose by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 113,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after acquiring an additional 28,589 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Canada Goose during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $312,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Canada Goose by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 255,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,577 shares during the last quarter. 43.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOS opened at $26.37 on Tuesday. Canada Goose has a fifty-two week low of $21.20 and a fifty-two week high of $53.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.60.

Canada Goose Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canada Goose (GOOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.