Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Will Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Affimed’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.05). Affimed reported earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Affimed will report full year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.38). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.19) to $0.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Affimed.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Affimed in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Affimed in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Affimed presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of AFMD stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $4.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,162,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.24 and its 200-day moving average is $5.42. Affimed has a fifty-two week low of $3.59 and a fifty-two week high of $11.74. The company has a market capitalization of $428.54 million, a PE ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 2.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFMD. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Affimed in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Affimed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Affimed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Affimed by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 6,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Affimed in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.

