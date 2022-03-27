Yaupon Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 147,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,736,000. PNM Resources comprises 3.8% of Yaupon Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in PNM Resources by 1.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in PNM Resources by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in PNM Resources by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in PNM Resources by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in PNM Resources by 17.1% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNM Resources stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.88. 1,017,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,977. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.84 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.48.

PNM Resources ( NYSE:PNM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 9.76%. As a group, research analysts predict that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.347 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.23%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PNM. StockNews.com cut shares of PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of PNM Resources from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of PNM Resources from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

