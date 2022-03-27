Yaupon Capital Management LP Invests $2.12 Million in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 75,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Plug Power by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Plug Power by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Plug Power by 185.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PLUG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Plug Power from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Plug Power from $44.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Plug Power from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.48.

Plug Power stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,095,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,211,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 10.58 and a quick ratio of 9.94. The stock has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.09 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.92. Plug Power Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $46.50.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.20). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 91.56%. The business had revenue of $161.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

