Yaupon Capital Management LP Buys New Position in Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK)

Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 100,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP owned 0.21% of Mammoth Energy Services at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TUSK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mammoth Energy Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,657,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Mammoth Energy Services by 380.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,407 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 41,507 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Mammoth Energy Services by 81,806.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,068 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 62,991 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Mammoth Energy Services by 611.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,750 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valueworks LLC raised its position in Mammoth Energy Services by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 3,579,579 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,417,000 after purchasing an additional 66,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Mammoth Energy Services alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mammoth Energy Services in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

In other Mammoth Energy Services news, CFO Mark E. Layton sold 40,417 shares of Mammoth Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total transaction of $82,450.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TUSK stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.09. The company had a trading volume of 348,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,793. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company has a market capitalization of $97.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.29. Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $5.89.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The energy company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Mammoth Energy Services had a negative net margin of 44.30% and a negative return on equity of 19.78%.

Mammoth Energy Services Profile (Get Rating)

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc engages in the exploration and development of North American onshore unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure, Pressure Pumping, Natural Sand Proppant, Drilling, and Other. The Infrastructure segment offers construction, upgrade, maintenance and, repair services to the electrical infrastructure industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mammoth Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mammoth Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.