Yaupon Capital Management LP Boosts Stock Position in Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVE)

Yaupon Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVE – Get Rating) by 44.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,089 shares during the quarter. Nuvve makes up approximately 1.8% of Yaupon Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Yaupon Capital Management LP owned 1.29% of Nuvve worth $3,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVVE. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuvve during the 4th quarter worth about $3,033,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nuvve by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 676,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,306,000 after buying an additional 209,751 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Nuvve by 467.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 212,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after buying an additional 175,423 shares during the last quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Nuvve in the 4th quarter worth about $1,130,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuvve in the 2nd quarter worth about $619,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuvve alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on Nuvve in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Nuvve from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ NVVE traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.64. The stock had a trading volume of 183,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,496. The company has a market capitalization of $143.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 1.74. Nuvve Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $5.68 and a 1-year high of $17.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.97.

About Nuvve (Get Rating)

NUVVE Corporation develops vehicle-to-grid (V2G) software technology. The company's Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, GIVe, transforms electric vehicles into grid assets when charging and uses electric vehicles to store and resell energy to the electric grid. The company's technology is a cloud connected application that ensures each vehicle has sufficient charge for its next trip before calculating how much remaining capacity is available to sell to the grid.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.