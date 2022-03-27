XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at CLSA

CLSA assumed coverage on shares of XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered XPeng from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays started coverage on XPeng in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on XPeng from $71.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on XPeng from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on XPeng in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.81.
Shares of XPEV opened at $27.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.59 and a beta of 6.81. XPeng has a 52 week low of $18.01 and a 52 week high of $56.45.
XPeng Company Profile (Get Rating)
XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on XPeng (XPEV)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.