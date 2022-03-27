XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at CLSA

CLSA assumed coverage on shares of XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered XPeng from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays started coverage on XPeng in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on XPeng from $71.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on XPeng from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on XPeng in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.81.

Shares of XPEV opened at $27.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.59 and a beta of 6.81. XPeng has a 52 week low of $18.01 and a 52 week high of $56.45.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of XPeng during the fourth quarter worth $241,853,000. Anatole Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of XPeng during the fourth quarter worth $84,549,000. Garde Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of XPeng by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of XPeng by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 4,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of XPeng by 113.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 13,143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

XPeng Company Profile (Get Rating)

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

