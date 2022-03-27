Xenetic Biosciences Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:XBIO)

Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders acquired 2,450 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,650% compared to the average volume of 140 put options.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XBIO. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Xenetic Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Xenetic Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Xenetic Biosciences by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 19,249 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Xenetic Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Xenetic Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Xenetic Biosciences alerts:

Xenetic Biosciences stock opened at $1.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.48. Xenetic Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $5.68.

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xenetic Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenetic Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.