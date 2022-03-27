WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Receives $194.60 Average Price Target from Brokerages

WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $194.60.

WSPOF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on WSP Global from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$209.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$197.00 to C$201.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$172.00 to C$186.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$190.00 to C$185.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th.

Get WSP Global alerts:

Shares of WSPOF opened at $130.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $128.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.49. WSP Global has a 52 week low of $93.66 and a 52 week high of $149.07.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.